Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PTH

The Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 97,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of PTH were up about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Boston Scientific, trading up about 5% with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teladoc Health, off about 5.1% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Cortexyme is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 15.3% on the day.

