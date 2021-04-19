Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSMC

The Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of PSMC were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Invesco Senior Loan Etf, trading down about 0.3% with over 3.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Preferred Etf, off about 0.5% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade Etf is the component faring the best Monday, relatively unchanged on the day, while Invesco Standard and Poors 500 Pure Growth Etf is lagging other components of the Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

