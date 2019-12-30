Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSI

The Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 163,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PSI were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down about 1.3% with over 29.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology (MU), down about 1.3% on volume of over 10.0 million shares. Diodes (DIOD) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

