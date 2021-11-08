Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSI

The Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 102,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of PSI were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.8% with over 32.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Applied Materials, up about 0.4% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Ultra Clean Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while Onto Innovation is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

