The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 430,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of PPA were up about 3.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 4.4% with over 37.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Raytheon Technologies, up about 3.7% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Elbit Systems is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 15.1% on the day, while Ball is lagging other components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPA

