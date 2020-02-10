Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP

The Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 75,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of PJP were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Gilead Sciences, trading down about 1.4% with over 7.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbvie, up about 2.4% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Pacira Biosciences is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Prestige Consumer Healthcare is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.