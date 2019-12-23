Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 146,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of PIN were up about 8.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Facebook, trading trading flat with over 5.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ABB, up about 0.5% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Option Care Health is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Horace Mann Educators is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

