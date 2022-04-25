The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PIN were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Meta Platforms, trading off about 0.1% with over 16.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sailpoint Technologies Holdings, off about 0.1% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. Zillow Group is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while TC Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.