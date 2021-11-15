Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

BNK Invest
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 252,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of PID were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Enbridge, trading up about 0.2% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Algonquin Power & Utilities, up about 0.1% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Magna International is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while TFI International Inchares is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

