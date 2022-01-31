The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 168,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of PID were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Infosys, trading up about 3.3% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canadien Natural Resoueces, down about 1.4% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Canadian Pacific Railway is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.