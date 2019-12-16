Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHO

The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 358,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of PHO were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Danaher (DHR), trading up about 2.6% with over 37.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SBS (SBS), up about 1.3% on volume of over 792,000 shares. Aegion Corp (AEGN) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while Consolidated Water (CWCO) is lagging other components of the Invesco Water Resources ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

