Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHDG

The Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 295,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 104,000. Shares of PHDG were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading off about 1.4% with over 58.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.7% on volume of over 28.9 million shares. Dexcom is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.5% on the day, while Cabot Oil & Gas is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.