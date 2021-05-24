Markets
PHDG

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHDG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 295,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 104,000. Shares of PHDG were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading off about 1.4% with over 58.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.7% on volume of over 28.9 million shares. Dexcom is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.5% on the day, while Cabot Oil & Gas is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHDG
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHDG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHDG F AAPL DXCM COG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular