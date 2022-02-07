Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEZ

The Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 216,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PEZ were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading down about 1.2% with over 41.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Motors, off about 0.3% on volume of over 6.0 million shares. Live Nation Entertainment is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.9% on the day, while Boot Barn Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

