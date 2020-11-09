Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEJ

The Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 114,000. Shares of PEJ were up about 8.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Cinemark Holdings, trading up about 50% with over 31.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Walt Disney, up about 10.3% on volume of over 19.9 million shares. Grubhub is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Monday, trading lower by about 10.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.