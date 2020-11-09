Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEJ

BNK Invest
The Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 114,000. Shares of PEJ were up about 8.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Cinemark Holdings, trading up about 50% with over 31.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Walt Disney, up about 10.3% on volume of over 19.9 million shares. Grubhub is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Monday, trading lower by about 10.8%.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

