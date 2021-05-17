Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBS

The Invesco Dynamic Media ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 390,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PBS were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Discovery, trading down about 4.1% with over 60.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Viacomcbs, off about 1.4% on volume of over 20.4 million shares. Twitter is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.3% on the day.

