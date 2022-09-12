The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 153,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of PBP were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 3.9% with over 60.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, down about 1.3% on volume of over 50.6 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.1% on the day, while Mosaic is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

