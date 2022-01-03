Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 133,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of PBP were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading up about 4.3% with over 59.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.2% on volume of over 39.7 million shares. Tesla is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

