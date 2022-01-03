Markets
PBP

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 133,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of PBP were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading up about 4.3% with over 59.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.2% on volume of over 39.7 million shares. Tesla is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBP F AAPL TSLA MRNA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular