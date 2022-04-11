The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 427,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 102,000. Shares of PBJ were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coca-cola, trading up about 0.3% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mondelez International, up about 0.5% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Herbalife Nutrition is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while Sprouts Farmers Market is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBJ

