The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 513,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of ONEY were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coterra Energy, trading down about 9.6% with over 11.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Paramount Global, up about 11.2% on volume of over 10.8 million shares.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONEY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.