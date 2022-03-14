Markets
ONEY

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONEY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 513,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of ONEY were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coterra Energy, trading down about 9.6% with over 11.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Paramount Global, up about 11.2% on volume of over 10.8 million shares.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONEY
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONEY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONEY CTRA PARA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular