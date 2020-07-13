Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFL

The Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of OMFL were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 2.9% with over 30.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings, off about 3.4% on volume of over 26.9 million shares. Herbalife Nutrition is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Gap is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

