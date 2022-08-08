Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NZUS

The United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener (NZUS) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of NZUS were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading off about 8.8% with over 58.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), off about 3.6% on volume of over 52.3 million shares. Wayfair (W) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10.9% on the day.

