Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT

The Mortgage REIT Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 253,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 131,000. Shares of MORT were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Annaly Capital Management, trading up about 1.2% with over 8.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Two Harbors Investment, up about 0.5% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. MFA Financial is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.8% on the day, while Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure is lagging other components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

