The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of MMLG were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 3.9% with over 62.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, up about 5.1% on volume of over 55.3 million shares. Sea Limited is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.9% on the day, while Cloudflare is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MMLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.