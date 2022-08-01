The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 547,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 145,000. Shares of MDYG were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Southwestern Energy, trading down about 3.8% with over 16.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, off about 2.1% on volume of over 9.2 million shares. Builders Firstsource is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.6% on the day, while Semtech is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

