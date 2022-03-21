Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LGLV

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of LGLV were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Verizon Communications, trading up about 0.6% with over 22.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, down about 0.2% on volume of over 19.1 million shares. Alleghany is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 24.7% on the day, while Dominos Pizza is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

