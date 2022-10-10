The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 298,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of LDSF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading down about 0.1% with over 962,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, trading flat on volume of over 645,000 shares. First Trust Tcw Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

