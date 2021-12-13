Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coca-cola, trading up about 2.4% with over 12.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ambev, down about 0.9% on volume of over 6.9 million shares. Mccormick is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.6% on the day, while BRFS is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

