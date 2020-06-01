Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JKH

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 121,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of JKH were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Zynga, trading up about 4.9% with over 31.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 1.3% on volume of over 15.8 million shares. Zscaler is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Cabot Oil & Gas is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

