Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYM

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 726,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of IYM were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Freeport-Mcmoran, trading up about 3.8% with over 12.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Newmont, up about 4.6% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Ingevity is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2.5%.

