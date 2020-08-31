Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYM

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 304,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of IYM were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading off about 0.5% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Newmont, up about 1.1% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Peabody Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Allegheny Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

