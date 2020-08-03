Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYM

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 162,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of IYM were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Freeport-Mcmoran, trading up about 1.5% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 2.3% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Chemours is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while W.R. Grace is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

