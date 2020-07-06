Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYK

The iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 71,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of IYK were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading up about 2% with over 27.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 10.9% on volume of over 9.3 million shares. NU Skin Enterprises is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Monday, trading lower by about 5.3%.

