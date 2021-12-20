Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

BNK Invest
The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of IYJ were down about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading down about 5.4% with over 6.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boeing, down about 3.2% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Axon Enterprise is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.8% on the day, while Graphic Packaging Holding is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 8.4%.

Most Popular