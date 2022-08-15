The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 382,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IYH were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading up about 0.7% with over 16.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, down about 1% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Enhabit is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 16.5% on the day, while Doximity is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.