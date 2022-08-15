Markets
IYH

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 382,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IYH were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading up about 0.7% with over 16.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, down about 1% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. Enhabit is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 16.5% on the day, while Doximity is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IYH DNA PFE EHAB DOCS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular