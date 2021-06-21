Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

The iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of IYC were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 1.1% with over 13.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, off about 2.8% on volume of over 11.9 million shares. Kohls is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while Pinterest is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

    Most Popular