Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

The iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 139,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of IYC were up about 4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up about 15.7% with over 48.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 7.1% on volume of over 40.3 million shares. Spirit Airlines is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 19.3% on the day, while Wayfair is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.