Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

The iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 122,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of IYC were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading off about 2% with over 27.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Delta Air Lines, down about 0.8% on volume of over 21.3 million shares. Wayfair is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 13.7% on the day, while Meredith is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

