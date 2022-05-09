The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 129,000. Shares of IYC were off about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Rivian Automotive, trading down about 16.3% with over 51.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 3.7% on volume of over 33.3 million shares. Newell Brands is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

