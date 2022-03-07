The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of IXP were down about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Meta Platforms, trading off about 4.1% with over 16.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 1.1% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. Lumen Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Live Nation Entertainment is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

