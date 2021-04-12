Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 335,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of IXG were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading trading flat with over 21.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 0.5% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Unum Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3% on the day, while Credicorp is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

