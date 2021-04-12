Markets
IXG

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 335,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of IXG were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading trading flat with over 21.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 0.5% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Unum Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3% on the day, while Credicorp is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXG BAC WFC UNM BAP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular