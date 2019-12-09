Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXC

The iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 935,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 324,000. Shares of IXC were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Occidental Petroleum (OXY), trading down about 2% with over 10.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), up about 0.3% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Apache (APA) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.7% on the day, while HollyFrontier (HFC) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Energy ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

