The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 196,000. Shares of IWX were up about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading up about 6.8% with over 34.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 3.1% on volume of over 26.9 million shares. Vmware is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 20.4% on the day, while Rivian Automotive is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

