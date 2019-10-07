Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWS

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 378,000. Shares of IWS were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Chesapeake Energy (CHK), trading off about 2.2% with over 36.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-McMoran (FCX), up about 0.1% on volume of over 12.9 million shares. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.9% on the day, while Antero Resources (AR) is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.2%.

