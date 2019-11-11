Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWB

The iShares Russell 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 855,000. Shares of IWB were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Chesapeake Energy, trading down about 4.8% with over 28.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 0.1% on volume of over 23.7 million shares. Qurate Retail is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10.4% on the day, while Bluebird Bio is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 6.9%.

