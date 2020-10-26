Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVW

The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 811,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 238,000. Shares of IVW were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading off about 0.8% with over 49.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.1% on volume of over 37.0 million shares. Etsy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Ulta Beauty is lagging other components of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

