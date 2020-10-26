Markets
IVW

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 811,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 238,000. Shares of IVW were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading off about 0.8% with over 49.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.1% on volume of over 37.0 million shares. Etsy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Ulta Beauty is lagging other components of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVW
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVW AAPL AMD ETSY ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular