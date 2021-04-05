Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IOO

The iShares Global 100 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 697,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of IOO were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 2.3% with over 46.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 2.6% on volume of over 35.9 million shares. Alphabet is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4% on the day, while Exxon Mobil is lagging other components of the iShares Global 100 ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

