Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 378,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of IHF were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were CVS Health, trading up about 1.3% with over 3.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Centene, up about 2.4% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. The Pennant Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.3% on the day, while Change Healthcare is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

