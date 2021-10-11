Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 420,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 158,000. Shares of IFRA were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading down about 5% with over 22.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 5.1% on volume of over 10.5 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 14.2% on the day, while Northwest Pipe is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

