Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 514,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 85,000. Shares of IEZ were off about 4.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Transocean (RIG), trading off about 6.9% with over 14.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger (SLB), off about 4.3% on volume of over 9.5 million shares. Newpark Resources (NR) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.9% on the day.

