Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IETC

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 97,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of IETC were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1.9% with over 47.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, down about 0.6% on volume of over 21.9 million shares. Discover Financial Services is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.9% on the day, while Chegg is lagging other components of the iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

